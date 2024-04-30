BJP-led govt jailed Kejriwal because he thinks about welfare of people: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Kurukshetra, Apr 30 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of putting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars because the AAP supremo always thinks about the welfare of the people.

Singh said Kejriwal provided free electricity to the people and gave other facilities to them but the central government sent him to jail.

"The country is passing through a 'dictatorial period'. A 'lal (son) of Haryana' Arvind Kejriwal studied in the IIT but left the job to serve the country.

"The people of Delhi made him chief minister three times. Not only in India but the world over, he set an example of good governance," said Singh, while addressing the media here.

"The only fault of Kejriwal is that he thinks about the welfare of the people. You (BJP) put the three-time chief minister in jail? There is immense resentment amongst the people over his arrest," claimed the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said his party candidate Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra seat is getting immense support from all sections of the society because Kejriwal has been put behind bars by the "dictatorial government".

One thing is going on throughout the country and it is "jail ka jawab, vote se", said Singh.

He appealed to the people of Kurukshetra to ensure the victory of the AAP candidate from there.

Taking on the BJP, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only guarantee is to "lie" to the people and asked where are the promised two crore jobs.

Singh also targeted the BJP over the issue of electoral bonds scheme and called it as the "biggest corruption" in the country since Independence.

"It was an open 'hafta vasuli' (extortion) by the BJP," he alleged.

Singh called the BJP's "400 paar" (more than 400 seats) slogan as "jumla" (rhetoric).

He claimed that the INDIA block will win over 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said the day INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, 200 units of free electricity will be given, women will be given Rs 1,000 per month and the farmers will be given a guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).