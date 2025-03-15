Maharashtra govt destroying communal harmony: Congress chief Sapkal

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti government is destroying communal harmony and every minister in the dispensation is a "unique specimen", Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Sindhudurg, Sapkal hit out at minister Nitesh Rane and his MLA brother Nilesh Rane, both sons of former Union minister Narayan Rane.

In a swipe at the Ranes, he said people who believe in "whatever we do is law" are now dominating Sindhudurg, a land that has upheld civility, culture, and democratic values.

Nitesh Rane is BJP MLA from Kankavli and Nilesh Rane is Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal, both in Sindhudurg. Narayan Rane is Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

"Maharashtra is no longer governed by the rule of law. Leaders of the ruling parties are instilling fear and undermining parliamentary democracy. The spirit of unity among different castes and religions is being eroded. The very core of unity in diversity is under threat. The BJP government's working style is disrupting communal harmony in the state," Sapkal said.

"Devendra Fadnavis is running the administration in an authoritarian manner. Each minister of his cabinet is a unique specimen. These ministers are destroying harmony, wisdom and the values of Maharashtra Dharma," he said.

Describing Konkan as a land blessed with natural beauty and cultural heritage, Sapkal said the region is the birthplace of Jnanpith Award-winning writer VS Khandekar, noted litterateur Mangesh Padgaonkar, great leaders like Madhu Dandavate and Nath Pai, but today, some individuals of the district are spreading toxicity through their words.

One minister claims whatever he does is the law, while another MLA behaves recklessly, Sapkal said, adding that people are being threatened with cut in funds if they do not support the ruling party.

Slamming Narayan Rane, Sapkal said the former was in the Congress for 12 years, nine of which were spent in power.

"The Congress made him an MLC after he lost (assembly) polls. He joined Congress because it had both power and grassroots workers. But the moment power was gone, he departed. However, despite his exit, Congress still has a significant number of committed workers and supporters in Sindhudurg," Sapkal asserted.

Addressing a gathering of party workers later, Sapkal slammed Sindhudurg guardian minister Nitesh Rane for trying to create social divisions and dismantling cultural values and asked his colleagues to ensure the district becomes a Congress stronghold.

Have the spirit of "jhukega nahi sala" (will ever bow down), he said using a dialogue from the blockbuster film "Pushpa".

"The Congress must win the upcoming local body elections. Its presence must be visible in every taluka, ward, and gram panchayat. The Congress is a movement. Its ideology must remain alive and reach every household in the district," Sapkal said.