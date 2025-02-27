BJP-led Maharashtra govt protecting those who insult Shivaji Maharaj, alleges Sapkal

Raigad, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led state government's policy was to reward and protect those who insult and defame Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also said that the Congress was committed to establishing the people's rule that Shivaji Maharaj envisioned.

Sapkal was speaking after paying a visit to the Raigad fort, where Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as the king of the Marathas. He later also visited Chavdar Tale, a lake in Mahad town in Raigad district, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar led people's agitation to gain access to its water.

"The forces that refused to coronate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and spread false narratives about him are in power today at the Centre and in the state. The ideology that once tormented Shivaji Maharaj is still alive. Those who insult Shivaji Maharaj have state support and are being protected and awarded. We are determined to overthrow such ideologies from the Takmak Tok," he said.

Takmak Tok is a point on the Raigad fort from where those who found guilty of committing crimes or breaking rules, were pushed to death as punishment.

"Shivaji Maharaj not only fought against the Adil Shahi and Nizam Shahi sultanates, but also against discrimination, untouchability and regressive ideologies. While Adil Shahi, Nizam Shahi and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb are gone, the ideology of communalism still exists today," Sapkal said.

Referring to Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar's recent remark in which he said that Shivaji Maharaj had paid bribe for his escape from Agra, Sapkal said, "An actor insulted Shivaji Maharaj, yet instead of taking action against him, police officers are stationed outside his house for protection.

On the other hand, historian Indrajit Sawant receives phone threats and derogatory remarks are made about Shivaji Maharaj, he alleged.

He said the Congress' ideology was rooted in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swarajya.

"During the freedom struggle, the goal was not just a transfer of power but transformation of the system. The Indian Constitution also embodies the concept of Hindavi Swarajya. Congress' ideologies and policies are based on Hindavi Swarajya.

But the policy of the current state government is to reward and protect those who defame and insult Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

On the incident of rape of a woman inside a parked bus at Swargate bus stand in Pune, Sapkal said, "Rapes against women reflect the government's failure and the home department is being run arbitrarily." PTI MR NP