BJP-led Mahayuti clinches seven out of 12 seats in Mumbai-Konkan belt

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) The Mumbai-Konkan coastal belt in Maharashtra stood firmly by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance even as results in the rest of the state jolted the ruling allies.

The coastal region, comprising 12 parliamentary seats, saw Mahayuti bagging seven.

The BJP triumphed in Palghar, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Mumbai North, while the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had a face-saver in Raigad where its leader Sunil Tatkare retained his seat.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won Mumbai North West seat and retained his hold over Thane and Kalyan constituencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena maintained its hold in Mumbai, winning three of the four seats it contested, but lost its former bastions of Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Konkan.

Out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) won three, while the rest three were bagged by Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and the Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Sanjay Dina Patil, clinched Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai North-East constituencies, respectively.

The three other seats, namely, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North, and Mumbai North Central were won by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Congress, respectively.

The see-sawing battle for Mumbai North West seat was won by Ravindra Waikar who defeated his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Amol Kirtikar by a wafer-thin margin of 48 votes.

The Congress opened its account in Mumbai after a decade with city unit chief Varsha Gaikwad defeating renowned advocate Ujjwal Nikam, who contested on a BJP ticket, from Mumbai North Central.

Out of the four seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), NCP (SP) won Bhiwandi, while Thane and Kalyan were bagged by Shiv Sena led by Shinde. The BJP won Palghar constituency.

The BJP contested the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency for the first time and will look to consolidate its presence here for the upcoming state polls, while Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, will focus on strengthening its hold in the Thane-Kalyan belt, competing with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Union minister Narayan Rane defeated his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Vinayak Geete from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency.

Since 2014, BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena dominated the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. However, with the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, the political landscape has become a level playing field for all parties.

Rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, pollution, traffic congestion, and the need for affordable housing are some of the issues dominating these constituencies.

The Congress faces an uphill task of revitalising itself in Mumbai to ensure it does not cede more ground to Shiv Sena (UBT) in the metropolis without harming the alliance. In 2019, the Congress won only four assembly seats in Mumbai.

The region, with its 72 assembly segments, remains crucial as state polls are scheduled later this year.

Out of the 72 assembly seats, BJP holds 26, Shiv Sena 28, NCP 6, Samajwadi Party 2, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) 3, CPM and MNS 1 each, with an independent supporting Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Since the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, the majority of MLAs are with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, won 30 seats, while the Mahayuti of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP was restricted to 17. PTI MR NSK