BJP-led Mahayuti govt wants to turn Maharashtra into Taliban-like state: Cong's Sapkal

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP-led Mahayuti government wants to turn Maharashtra into a "Taliban-like" state, senior Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal said on Monday.

The Maharashtra Congress chief condemned the attack on a studio and hotel in Khar here by Shiv Sena workers late Sunday night in protest against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra lampooning Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The attackers belong to a ruling party. Do they not trust their own government, the Constitution, the law and home department? Why did they take law into their own hands? Why did they resort to this attack when Kamra did not name Shinde," Sapkal asked.

He said the state government had used a bulldozer to the demolish the house of an accused in the March 17 Nagpur violence, but they are yet to use it against BJP minister Nitesh Rane for "provocative and inflammatory statements".

"Does the ruling alliance plan to turn Maharashtra into a Taliban-like state," he asked.

The studio in which Kamra's show took place did not belong to him and has hosted various cultural programmes where people of all ideologies have taken part, Sapkal said, adding even BJP minister Ashish Shelar was felicitated at an event there.

"The studio belongs to a freedom fighter who remained unmarried until India gained Independence and only married afterwards. This studio is made available without profit motives, and many artists have performed on its stage. The attack by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's workers on this cultural centre is also an attack on the property of a freedom fighter," the Congress leader said.

"This is not just about freedom of expression but also about how people must live in a democracy. The attack led to damage worth Rs 25 lakh. The state government should compensate. The police merely acted as spectators, which is highly concerning," Sapkal said.

Latching on to Fadnavis' March 22 statement on the Nagpur violence that "bulldozer will roll when necessary", the Maharashtra Congress president asked if the same action would be taken against Shinde's workers.

"The government used a bulldozer on the house of Fahim Khan, an accused in the Nagpur riots. Since Minister Nitesh Rane from Fadnavis' cabinet has made provocative and inflammatory statements, will Fadnavis order a bulldozer on Nitesh Rane's house as well," he further asked.

The Mumbai police have booked Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

A total of 40 Shiv Sena workers have been booked for vandalising the Habitat studio in Khar area, where Kamra's show with the "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located. PTI MR BNM