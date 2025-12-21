BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps local body polls in Maharashtra, Opposition routed

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats by winning 207 posts of presidents of local bodies on Sunday, restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a collective tally of 44.

The final figures were shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) in the night.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

The parties registered with the SEC bagged four seats, while 28 seats of municipal presidents went to unrecognised registered parties. Five seats were won by Independents, the poll body said. PTI MR NSK