BJP-led Mahayuti to stay in the saddle as Cong, allies totter at 50

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, and winning nine seats so far and was leading in 217 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures of the counting process in the November 20 elections.

After the certainty of the poll outcome, the focus has now shifted to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the architect of his party’s stunning victory. Political circles are abuzz with reports that the state’s second Brahmin to become the CM will don the post for the third time.

As per the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP has so far won nine seats and is leading in 125, the Shiv Sena has won three and is ahead in 53 seats, while the NCP has won two and is leading in 37 seats.

In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 11 seats, Congress in 20 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 19 seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has suffered a crushing defeat, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts – till this morning – by many of its senior leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

The winners include BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar who defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Shraddha Jadhav by 24,973 in Wadala constituency after 16 rounds to become a legislator for the ninth time in a row.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies.

Senior Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat were trailing in their constituencies.

Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah called Fadnavis and congratulated him on the party's impressive performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Sources close to Fadnavis told PTI that Shah called and congratulated him for the party's strong performance in the elections.

Sarita Fadnavis, mother of Devendra Fadnavis, also expressed happiness over Mahayuti's performance.

"I never believed in any rumours and knew that he (Devendra) would do good. The party's success can be attributed to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and Devedra's efforts and popularity...He is very intelligent, smart and courageous and that has brought him this success," she said.

On the Ladki Bahin Yojana, she said, "I don't have a daughter, but through this scheme, I now have so many daughters and their good wishes." BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters, "Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar worked together and gained people's trust. Sharad Pawar broke the natural alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP. Balasaheb Thackeray's voters were angry due to it." "Every day, someone from Bhandup used to pollute the state's politics," he said, without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is a resident of that area.

The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

In the Mahayuti, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Following is the party position in the outgoing assembly: BJP 105, Shiv Sena 41, NCP 40, Congress 45, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 12, BVA 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPM 1, PWP 1, Swabhimani Paksh 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh 1, Jan Surajya Shakti 1, Krantikari Shetkari Paksh 1 and Independents 13. PTI ND MR PR KK NP VT