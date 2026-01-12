BJP-led Mahayuti will sweep western Maharashtra civic polls: Chandrakant Patil

Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) State minister Chandrakant Patil has expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain control of all five municipal corporations in western Maharashtra in the upcoming civic polls.

In an interview with PTI here on Sunday, the senior BJP leader further claimed that the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, would secure mayoral posts across all 29 municipal corporations in the state, where the elections are scheduled on January 15.

He also downplayed the impact of regional and linguistic issues raised by rival parties in Mumbai, claiming that both Marathi and non-Marathi voters continue to back the alliance.

Patil is overseeing election preparations for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Sangli and Ichalkaranji municipal corporations, where the BJP came to power after the 2017 civic polls.

The BJP leader said their internal assessments indicate a decisive advantage across these municipal bodies. BJP is on a strong footing in the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation, he added.

"We are already confident of winning around 115 seats...not less than 115. The assessment is based on a recent micro-level review of detailed constituency-wise and ward-level assessments conducted by our state BJP president, Ravindra Chavan," he said.

Following the corrective measures suggested by Chavan, at least 10 more seats can be added, Patil claimed.

BJP is almost contesting independently in Pune, with some seats shared with alliance partner Republican Party of India (A). The alliance with Shiv Sena could not fructify as no understanding could be reached between the two parties over seat-sharing.

Patil further said the BJP expects to win 80 of the 128 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with local leaders projecting the figure could rise to 85.

In Kolhapur, the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are working in close coordination, he informed.

"It is a perfect alliance of all three partners there. Out of 81 seats, the Mahayuti is expected to secure around 65," the BJP leader said, expressing confidence that the "mayor's post will remain within the alliance irrespective of the seat-sharing arrangement." As far as the Ichalkaranji civic body in Kolhapur district is concerned, there are a total of 65 seats and the BJP will win 55, Patil said.

In Sangli, he acknowledged the presence of some Opposition political heavyweights like NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, former BJP MP and NCP leader Sanjay Kaka Patil and present MP Vishal Patil, but maintained that the BJP-led combine is well-placed to improve upon its previous performance.

He said the party is confident of winning at least 45 of the 78 seats, including those contested by the Republican Party of India (RPI), which is fighting on the BJP's symbol. Shiv Sena, he clarified, is not part of the alliance in Sangli.

The BJP leader also dismissed concerns about internal challenges in Solapur, stating that despite differences, no leader was acting against party interests.

The Opposition remains fragmented, while the BJP's legislative strength in the district has improved since the last election, he said.

On the overall civic poll scenario in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil claimed the Mahayuti alliance would win all 29 municipal corporations in the state.