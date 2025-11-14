BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark of 122 seats in 243-member Bihar Assembly

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling NDA on Friday crossed the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

The NDA won 125 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 64 seats and leading in 26 other constituencies. Its ally JD(U) won 47 seats and was ahead in 37, while LJP(RV) bagged 11 and was ahead in eight. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha won one seat and was leading in three, according to the latest results available on the Election Commission website.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi were among prominent winners from the NDA camp.

The opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, won only 17 seats so far. RJD bagged 14 seats and was leading in 11 other constituencies, while Congress won one seat and was ahead in five. CPI(ML) Liberation won one seat and was leading in one other constituency. CPI(M) also won one seat.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won five seats.