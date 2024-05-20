BJP-led NDA has won 270 seats, will cross 400 in next phases: Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking vote for the BJP in the South Delhi constituency on Monday, assailed the Congress and the AAP and asked the voters to press the BJP's lotus button on May 25 polls with such "aggression" that Kejriwal remembers he has to go back to Tihar jail.

Kejriwal has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Citing the incident of the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi chief minister's residence, Shah asked if Kejriwal can assure the safety of women in Delhi.

In an election rally in support of BJP candidate from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Shah said every vote given to him will make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third term and ensure a united, strong India.

Shah asserted that according to his information, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won around 270 seats and it will cross the 400 mark in the next phases of elections.

He attacked both the Congress and the AAP over the issues of corruption, Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Ram temple, saying they can do nothing.

"PoK is ours or not?" he asked the gathering, and accused the Congress and its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners of scaring the country on the issue.

"Listen Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi), PoK will be taken back by us," he asserted.

Shah claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said what have people of other states to do with Kashmir and took a dig at him.

"Kharge Maharaj has crossed 80 years of age but could not understand Bharat. Everyone in the country can sacrifice his life for Kashmir," he said.

The home minister said Modi removed Article 370 paving way for the unfurling of the tricolour at the Red Chowk in Srinagar while Rahul Gandhi used to say that it (scrapping of Article 370) will lead to bloodbath.

"Now, the slogans of freedom, stone-pelting and strikes happen in PoK and not in Kashmir. This change has happened due to Modi," Shah asserted.

Rahul says he will bring back Article 370, scrap Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scrap the law against instant triple talaq, he claimed.

Asking the gathering if they wanted what INDIA bloc parties said, he added, "Kejriwal and Rahul have no support in India and their supporters are in Pakistan." Training guns at the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal, Shah said he has not seen any leader who has taken more "U turns" than him.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Shah said the AAP convener believes in "odd-even" formula -- on odd days he gives speeches against corruption and on even days he forms "Ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance with the corrupt, on odd days he becomes the owner of Delhi and the owner of the country on even days, on odd days he seeks resignation of others and on even days he goes to jail without resigning.

Kejriwal used to take a pledge of sending the Congress leaders to jail for corruption but now he has taken a "U turn" and "sitting in the lap" of the party for contesting Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Shah alleged that Kejriwal constructed a "Sheesh Mahal" (reconstructed official residence of Delhi CM) for himself with an expenditure of Rs 125 crore.

"I want to challenge Kejriwal to show his Sheeshmahal to people. Even billionaires won't have such a bungalow," he claimed.

Shah asked the crowd who is responsible for the alleged Rs 2,875 crore liquor scam, Rs 5,000 crore classroom construction scam, Rs 1,000 crore medicine scam and Rs 1,000 crore bus procurement scam in Delhi.

"There has been a probe into the liquor scam only so far. Investigation into seven other scams remains to be done," he said, and accused Kejriwal of being "shameless".

"He is the only leader who has remained chief minister even after going to jail. After the BJP wins the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the 'Fevicol' with which Kejriwal is sticking to the chair of chief minister will come unstuck." Citing various infrastructure development projects and welfare schemes of Modi government, Shah asked people to seek an account of work done by Kejriwal.

"But do not forget to do it before June 1 because then you will have to go to Tihar jail to ask for it," Shah said in a dig on Kejriwal.

He alleged that the Kejriwal government denoted "3G Sarkar" -- ghotala (scam), ghoos (graft) and ghapla (embezzlement).

Shah said in five years, the verdict in favour of Ram temple came and Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the grand temple under the Modi government.

"Kejriwal used to say there should be a hospital where earlier Babri Masjid existed. Rahul (Gandhi), Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) and Kejriwal did not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya despite invitation because of the fear of their vote bank," he charged.

Shah alleged that the Rohingya infiltrators are the vote bank of the INDIA bloc.

He asked the people to just think about who will be the prime minister face of the INDIA bloc if it wins the polls, saying leaders of the alliance claimed it could be turn-wise.

He said that the post of the prime minister of the country is not a "parchun ki dukan" (grocery store).

Shah assured the people that all the unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be authorised by 2026 after the Modi government comes back to power.