BJP-led NDA secures two-third majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling NDA on Friday secured two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, bagging 168 seats so far, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 79 seats and leading in 10 other constituencies. Its ally JD(U) won 66 seats and was ahead in 19, while LJP(RV) bagged 16 and was ahead in three. HAM (S) won four seats and was leading in one, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha won three seats and was leading in one, according to the latest results available on the EC website.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi and BJP's Maithili Thakur were among prominent winners from the NDA camp.

RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, the late Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab and CPI(ML) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav were among prominent winners from the opposition camp.

The INDIA bloc won only 26 seats so far. The RJD bagged 20 seats and was leading in five other constituencies, while Congress won three seats and was ahead in three other constituencies. CPI(ML) Liberation won two seats and the CPI(M) one.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won five seats. PTI PKD NAC SUK SOM BDC ACD