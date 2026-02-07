BJP-led NDA will form govt in Kerala in 2026: Nitin Nabin

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday asserted that the saffron party will come to power in Kerala following the Assembly elections this year as it has the confidence of the people in the state.

Nabin, on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, said that the central government has done a lot for Kerala which included a 23 per cent increase in the loans given to it and doubling of the grants-in-aid provided to the state.

"The central government has never shown a miserly attitude towards the state and these figures are indicative of that," the BJP president contended while speaking at the 'Intellectual Meet on Union Budget 2026 and Vikasitha Kerala' here.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Viksit Bharat Budget 2026 aligns with the aspirations of the people of Kerala, unlocking massive growth opportunities in Tourism, the Rare Earth Corridor, High-Value Crops, and more.

He also claimed that for decades, the successive LDF-UDF governments in Kerala have led to stagnation of the state's growth and decline of various sectors.

He contended that the state needs structural change, fresh ideas, and visionary leadership and the BJP-led NDA remains committed to delivering a 'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala).

Nabin further claimed that world over people were coming together to fight "Islamic forces", but "some people sitting in Kerala are strongly supporting such forces".

He said that this was an "unfortunate situation" prevailing in Kerala and alleged that it would adversely affect the nation's security and development.

The BJP president said that once the party-led NDA comes to power in Kerala, it would protect the state's cultural history while ensuring its development.

"Women, youth and farmers would be empowered, and an environment would be created for the growth of business," he contended. PTI HMP ADB