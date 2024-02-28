BJP-led NDA will top 400-seat tally in LS polls; next 5 years will see rapid development: PM

Yavatmal, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said the next five years will see rapid development in the country.

Speaking at a public rally in Yavatmal district, Modi slammed the Congress over pending irrigation projects in the country, especially in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra, where the district is located.

"We (BJP-led NDA) will cross the 400-seat tally this time," Modi said ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May.

The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats.

"The coming five years will see rapid development," the Prime Minister maintained.

He attacked former Union minister Sharad Pawar and said when he handled the agriculture portfolio (in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014), financial packages would be announced for farmers, but the money would be siphoned off before it could reach the beneficiaries.

The PM said prior to 2014, the year when the BJP came to power at the Centre, of the 100 families, only 15 had access to piped water in the country.