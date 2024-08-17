BJP, Left indulging in dirty politics over rape, murder of doctor: TMC leader

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday accused the BJP and the Left of indulging in dirty politics over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital here.

Ghosh urged the top leadership of his party to become proactive in countering such politics of opposition.

In a social media post, Ghosh said, "We are also protesting against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor. We also want the perpetrator or perpetrators of the heinous crime to be hanged. The BJP and the Left are indulging in dirty politics against the TMC and the state administration." On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Ghosh said, "Our leader @MamataOfficial is leading the fight of Trinamool Congress. Our second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee should also become proactive in this fight. The party should rectify some mistakes and all efforts of the conspirators must be thrashed." He also criticised the administration for appointing Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to another state-run health facility.

"This sent a wrong message and created misgivings among the people which could have been easily avoided," the TMC leader said.

Sandip Ghosh on Saturday appeared before the CBI for questioning for the second consecutive day in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

The former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had resigned from the post two days after the woman doctor's body was found. PTI DC BDC