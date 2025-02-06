BJP legislator demands Vadhvan port to be named for Savarkar

Palghar, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare has demanded that the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra's Palghar district be named for freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The deep-sea port is currently under development.

His proposal at the District Planning Committee meeting received "positive response", the member of the Legislative Council claimed in a release here.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra forest minister and Palghar guardian minister Ganesh Naik.

Davkhare also raised local issues including the Manor Burn Center, constructed for specialised treatment of fire victims, remaining non-functional due to the lack of medical officers.

He also spoke about the need for repairing toilets at Zilla Parishad Marathi School at Malayan in Dahanu.

Expensive sonography machines at Kasa and Jawhar Sub-District Hospitals in Dahanu tehsil remain unused for the lack of trained technicians and patients have to go to costly private healthcare services, Davkhare said. PTI COR KRK