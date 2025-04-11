Proposed by Annamalai, Nainar Nagendran submits paper for TN BJP chief

Chennai: BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran, filed his nomination papers to contest the party president’s election on Friday.

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the AIADMK. He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and party lawmaker and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, the party said.

Nagendran is likely to be announced as the new state president, succeeding Annamalai.