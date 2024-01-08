BJP legislator protests against coalition govt's move to launch desalination project

Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) An MLA of the BJP, which is a part of the ruling coalition along with the AINRC in Puducherry, has raised a banner of revolt against the government's plan to launch a desalination plant at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

A John Kumar, who is the chief minister's parliamentary secretary, called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday and presented a detailed memorandum requesting him to drop the plan for a sea water desalination project as "the project would be both expensive and untenable".

He pointed out in his memorandum -- a copy of which was circulated to mediapersons -- that desalination of sea water would be relevant in gulf countries and also in countries that do not receive rain. He said that since India received copious rainfall, the territorial government would do well if it encouraged rain water harvesting and proper maintenance of big lakes and ponds in Puducherry.

"The chief minister could hold consultations with the experts in water management and go in for rain water harvesting projects," he said in his memorandum, adding that people could be encouraged to install infrastructure to harvest rain water.

He said that the government had proposed to spend Rs 500 crore for desalination, and added that "this would not not be a right approach as there would be threat to the environment".

The MLA said he would head an agitation despite being a legislator of the ruling coalition, if the government persisted with its plans.

Calling Rangasamy "the most honourable leader who has concern for the wellbeing of the people," John Kumar requested the CM to give up the move for a sea water desalination project in Puducherry and pointed out that rain water harvesting would involve less expenditure and be a permanent solution without posing a threat to the environment. PTI CORR ANE