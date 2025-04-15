BJP legislator wants sports facility on Mumbai plot reclaimed by MHADA after 20 years

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ameet Satam has urged the Maharashtra housing authority to grant a no-objection certificate (NOC) for developing a district-level open-to-sky sports facility on a recently reclaimed plot in Mumbai's Juhu area.

In a letter to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), he said, "The government has reclaimed this land after a long legal battle. It is reserved as open space and for a road in the development plan (DP). Citizens and youth will benefit greatly if a district-level sports facility is developed here." The eight-acre plot, located opposite Rithambara College in the Juhu-Andheri area, came in MHADA's possession after nearly 20 years.

In February, state-run MHADA's Mumbai unit took possession of the plot from a private builder following a Bombay High Court order that cleared legal hurdles and allowed demolition of unauthorised structures on the site. The builder had falsely claimed slum dwellers existed on the land to include it in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme.

Legislator Satam highlighted that the development plan marks this plot as reserved for open space and a road.

The MLA from Andheri (West) in Mumbai enclosed relevant notings from the development plan in his letter to support the request for a sports facility at the site.

Such a dedicated platform would help residents and youth from across the city pursue their interest in sports, noted the ruling party legislator. PTI ND RSY