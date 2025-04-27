BJP legislators hold meet ahead of special session of legislative assembly in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) BJP legislators on Sunday held a meeting here on the eve of a special session of the legislative assembly which was convened to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting, chaired by J-K BJP president Sat Sharma, was held at the party headquarters here, discussing the current socio-political and security situation, the spokesperson said.

He said the participants paid tributes to the 26 people who lost their lives in the terror attack on April 22.

The leaders observed a moment of silence and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the leaders acknowledged the need for collective efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region while ensuring that the safety and welfare of the citizens remain the top priority.

Condemning the "cowardly act", Sharma emphasised the party’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He prompted the party leaders to continue to work in close collaboration with security agencies and the government to ensure that such incidents do not disrupt peace and harmony.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma also expressed his deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives and reiterated the need for strengthened security measures to tackle terrorism and protect the common people.

He also emphasised the importance of unity among all political and social factions to address the prevailing security challenges effectively.

He asked the party MLAs to strongly push the government to plug all sources of aid for the terrorists.

The BJP leaders pledged to continue their fight against terrorism, ensuring that the region moves forward on the path of development and prosperity, free from fear and violence, the spokesperson said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a one-day special session of the assembly on April 28 in Jammu on the advice of the J-K cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI TAS TAS HIG HIG