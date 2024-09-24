BJP legislators meet Delhi Chief Secy, accuse govt of neglecting constituencies by the party

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The BJP legislative group, led by leader of the opposition Vijender Gupta, met the Delhi Chief Secretary on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum accusing the AAP government of intentionally neglecting development work in constituencies represented by BJP legislators.

"The key concerns of the memorandum include the non-installation of CCTV cameras in BJP constituencies, failure to constitute the 6th Delhi Finance Commission for four years, severe water shortages, and broken roads exacerbated by the monsoon," the party in an official statement said. It also highlighted the government's "failure" to table 11 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General, rising pollution, and the refusal to issue ration cards to over 90,000 poor citizens. "The citizens of Delhi are being forced to live in inhumane conditions due to the negligence and irresponsible behaviour of the Delhi government," Gupta said.

Gupta claimed that while CCTV cameras are being installed across the city, none are being mounted in the BJP-led areas, and funds for development projects in these constituencies are also being withheld.

The group also alleged that the delay in forming the Delhi Finance Commission has disrupted the financial operations of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Other issues raised in the memorandum were the government's alleged halting of funds to 12 Delhi University colleges, corruption in the construction of 24 hospitals, poor conditions of city roads, and the failure to improve the city transport system. The BJP group demanded urgent action from the Chief Secretary and indicated that the opposition will seek accountability from the government in the upcoming Assembly session on September 26 and 27, the statement said.