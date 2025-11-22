BJP legislators meet LG in Jammu; demands revocation of first MBBS admission list in SMVDIME

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A delegation of BJP legislators late Saturday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and sought the revocation of the first admission list issued by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi district.

The delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma questioned the selection list, alleging that a majority of the admitted students belonged to one community.

They urged the administration to ensure that students “having faith in the deity” be considered for admission.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Sharma was accompanied by MLAs Sham Lal Sharma, Surjit Singh Slathia, Devinder Kumar Manyal and Ranbir Singh Pathania during the meeting.

“We raised an extraordinary and significant issue regarding the first batch of admissions at SMVDIME, where most seats have gone to students of a particular community,” Sharma told mediapersons after the meeting.

He said the party’s objection was based on the argument that the institute is linked to the religious faith of devotees and that the donations received by the shrine board were intended for religious and cultural purposes.

“Our opposition is based on the argument that this place is purely religious in nature and linked to devotion, faith and loyalty of crores of devotees across the country who make donations with the expectation that the money would be utilized for religious and cultural expansion,” Sharma said, The SMVDIME has been sanctioned 50 MBBS seats this year. Admission of 41 students from a particular community to the maiden 2025-26 batch has triggered controversy, with some right-wing groups questioning the process and demanding “minority institution” status for the college.

Officials, however, maintained that admissions were made purely on merit as the institute does not have minority status, and therefore no religion-based reservation could be applied.

Sharma said the party opposed the admission process and wanted the shrine board to consider “faith in Mata Vaishno Devi” while granting seats, claiming the current selections were “not acceptable” to local residents.

When asked whether the delegation sought minority status for the institute, he said they did not favour such a move but wanted admissions restricted to those with “faith in Vaishno Devi”.

He said the Lt Governor assured them that the matter was being examined and an appropriate decision would be taken. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ