BJP legislators to visit Dharmasthala on Aug 17

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday announced that its legislators would visit the temple town of Dharmashala in Dakshina Kannada district on August 17 amid the SIT probe into the alleged mass burial case.

The party state president B Y Vijayendra said the purpose is only to offer obeisance to Lord Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy.

“Next Sunday on August 17, all our senior MLAs and MLCs will be visiting Dharmasthala. We will seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha Swamy,” Vijayendra told reporters here.

Asked about the reason behind the visit, Vijayendra said, “We are not making any entry (to the ongoing investigation). We are going there not as BJP leaders, but as devotees of Lord Manjunatha Swamy.” He said, "Truth should come out and confusion should end soon. There is a murmur that somewhere anti-social forces like SDPI are behind the investigation.” Following complaints that many people, including young women and girls, were buried in certain parts of Dharmasthala, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The opposition BJP had raised the matter in the Karnataka Assembly and demanded that Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara make a statement in the House on the status of the SIT probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

They also urged the government to take measures to protect the religious sanctity of Dharmasthala, alleging that some elements were spreading misinformation.