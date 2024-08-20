BJP levelling baseless charges against me as I am pro-poor, pro-Dalits & for social justice: CM

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of levelling baseless allegations against him as he was always pro-poor, pro-Dalit and for social justice.

His comments came in the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting sanction permitting investigation against him under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and prosecution under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, on corruption charges.

Speaking at a programme to pay tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister late Devaraj Urs on their birth anniversary, Siddaramaiah alleged that it was "impossible for the BJP to be with poor, backward classes, Dalits and minorities." “Congress is always pro-women, pro-poor, pro-minorities and pro-Dalit. Since I am against inequality in the society and pro-poor, the BJP is against me and doing all that which should not be done. That’s why they make baseless allegations against me,” the Chief Minister said at the state headquarters of the Congress here.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP always wants the poor to remain in the same condition, and also not become socially and economically strong.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development of all). But the truth is, for him it’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash’ (Together with all, destruction of all),” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah has termed as "trumped-up" the allegations relating to irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In his writ petition challenging the Governor's order in the High Court on Monday, the Chief Minister submitted that it was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

Siddaramaiah, who has vehemently denied any wrong doing, said the Governor’s decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.

On the petition filed by him, the High Court on Monday passed interim orders directing the trial court to defer proceedings on complaints against him and further instructing that no precipitative action be taken pursuant to the sanction till August 29.

The BJP has demanded the Chief Minister's resignation to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation. PTI GMS RS RS