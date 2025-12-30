BJP likely to publish candidate list for Assam assembly polls in Feb: Himanta

Barpeta (Assam), Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP is likely to announce the list of its candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly polls in February next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Sarma had said that the ruling party is likely to formalise its alliance with existing NDA partners AGP and other smaller local parties for the upcoming elections by January 15.
"We will declare our candidates in the first or second week of February," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Barpeta district.
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in March-April of next year.
Asked about his plans in 2026, Sarma said, "My new year resolution is to win the elections. We will definitely win the polls and we will try to do better than last time. In the new year, we will seek the blessings of the people so that the BJP government returns to power." The BJP currently has an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).
Besides, Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and Janashakti Party (JP) are also NDA constituents in Assam.
Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.
In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator as well.
When asked if the BJP will go to polls in alliance with both UPPL and BPF in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the CM said, "Today we are all together. However, the situation in BTR and Dispur is different. At Dispur, we are all together. In BTR, UPPL and BPF are different." The BJP has an alliance with BPF as well as UPPL, but there is no partnership between the two BTR-based parties, he stressed.
"We have a good relationship with both parties, and that will remain. For the election, we will have to evaluate what the other party says if we go ahead with one of them. I believe that we will be able to sort this out in due course of time," Sarma said, without specifying any direction on the possible alliance.
He emphasised that there is an "atmosphere" for the BJP to contest 5-6 seats out of 15 in BTR.
"But it may change when we talk with our alliance partner. Still, depending on our organisational strength, we should get 5-6 seats even if we have an alliance there. For the rest of the seats, we will hold discussions," Sarma said.