BJP lists 40 star campaigners for Ghosi assembly by-election in UP

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP has decided to field 40 star campaigners, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the bypoll to the Ghosi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

A list of 40 star campaigners for the Ghosi assembly by-election has been given to the Election Commission by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

It includes Defense Minister Singh, Chief Minister Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak as well as Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kaushal Kishor and Pankaj Chowdhary.

BJP national vice president Radha Mohan Singh, state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, state ministers Dharampal Singh, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Anil Rajbhar, A K Sharma, Aseem Arun, J P S Rathore, Dayashankar Singh and Danish Azad Ansari are also in the list.

Voting for the Ghosi assembly by-election will be held on September 5 while the counting of votes will be take place on September 8.

The seat fell vacant after Dara Singh Chauhan, who won on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, resigned from his membership after joining the BJP last month.

The BJP has made Chauhan its candidate in the by-election.

The Samajwadi Party has this time fielded former MLA Sudhakar Singh. PTI ABN SMN