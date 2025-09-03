BJP lodges complaint against social media post showing its leaders in poor light

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint against objectionable social media content against some party leaders in Karnataka.

The objectionable social media post shows BJP leaders in poor light with regard to the party's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign on September 1 "in order to expose the nefarious designs of the elements inimical to Sanatana Hindu Dharma and also express solidarity with Dharmasthala temple", the party said in a statement.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan lodged a complaint here at the Upparpet Police Station. PTI GMS GMS KH