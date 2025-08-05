BJP lodges complaint over compound demolition, tree felling at Freedom Park for Rahul's protest

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday complained to police and authorities alleging demolition of compound and felling of trees at the Freedom Park here, the venue for the Congress' protest meeting led by its leader Rahul Gandhi against the alleged incidents of "votes theft", and sought legal action against officials and organisers responsible.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is scheduled to participate in a protest meeting in the park on August 8, following which a representation will be submitted to Election Commission officials here.

Amid the raging row over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Gandhi on July 23 had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in the country and claimed his party has figured out the modus operandi of the "votes theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

"A complaint has been lodged with the Upparpet police station that an old compound of the Freedom Park was demolished for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's protest against the Election Commission alleging irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the BJP said in a release.

In the complaint, it has been requested to take appropriate legal action against the organisers and officials responsible for demolishing the compound and building a concrete road, and to provide justice to the public.

Further, a complaint was submitted to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Forest Officer, bringing to their attention that large trees in the park were cut down and the environment was destroyed, it said.

It is an illegal act to cut down trees without taking any permission, thus misusing the power of the ruling party, the release said, adding that the complaint states that appropriate legal action should be taken against the organisers and officials who were responsible for this misdeed and justice should be served to the public.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, AICC General Secretaries, a host of party leaders, ministers and legislators are likely to participate in the event on Friday.

The Freedom Park showcases the campus that was formerly Bengaluru's central jail. This central jail holds historical importance as it housed several prominent political leaders during the 1975 Emergency. PTI KSU KH