BJP lodges complaint with CEO against BJD LS candidate

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against BJD leader Pradip Majhi for allegedly spreading lies and exhibiting a doctored video of Union Minister Amit Shah's speech on reservation issue.
A delegation of state BJP led by spokesperson Dilip Mallick submitted a petition to the CEO in this regard.
Mallick alleged that BJD's Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Pradeep Majhi at an election rally said that the "BJP will end reservation if it returns to power." "To get tribal votes, the Congress prepared the fake video and the BJD has resorted to spreading lies," he alleged.
Such a statement by the BJD leader is not only a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) but also a move to provoke the tribals for violence in the state, the BJP leader claimed.
The BJP delegation demanded the arrest of Majhi and requested the EC to bring BJD leader V K Pandian, who was present at the election rally, into the purview of their investigation.
Meanwhile, the BJD has submitted a petition to the chief electoral officer alleging that BJP candidates for Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency Pradeep Panigrahi and Khurda Assembly seat candidate Prasant Jagdev are threatening government officers on election duty.
"It has come to our attention that Panigrahi and Jagdev have been intimidating BDOs, tahsildars, and police officers to secure their allegiance to the BJP in the forthcoming election," the BJD alleged in its petition.
The BJD urged the EC to take immediate steps to investigate the allegation thoroughly and take appropriate action against those found responsible for threatening government officers. PTI BBM BBM RG