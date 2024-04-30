BJP lodges police complaint against Shah's doctored video

Ranchi, Apr 30 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against two persons, alleging that they circulated a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisment

The complaint was lodged at the Argora police station in Ranchi against one Shailendra Hazra and Rupesh Rajak.

State convener of BJP Legal Cell Sudhir Shrivastava said a pen drive containing the video has also been submitted to the police.

He said the fake video contained an issue related to reservation.

"This video is not only a violation of the Model Code of Conduct but it has been made with the aim of spreading unrest in the country," he claimed.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office secretary Sanjay Mahato, who lodged the complaint, said it was an attempt to tarnish the image of Shah and the party. PTI SAN SAN SOM