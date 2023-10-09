BJP looting India in the same way as the British, Modi govt selling country's assets: Nana Patole

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party was looting the country in the same way as the British and the aim of the Congress was to dethrone it, the opposition party's Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole said on Monday.

He alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre had "sold" the railways, airports, power distribution system and several public sector enterprises, adding the "Narendra Modi government was running the country by selling its assets".

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is looting the country in the same way as the British. There is an attempt to end the democratic system, the Constitution and the judicial system of the country. But just as the powerful British rule was thrown out, the Congress party's objective is to dethrone the BJP's authoritarian government," he asserted.

Patole was speaking to the media in Nashik after the party's review meeting of north Maharashtra districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar.

Efforts are underway to implement the recommendations of the All India Congress Committee's Udaipur camp and to strengthen the party organization at the district, block and mandal levels to ensure it wins Lok Sabha, Assembly as well as local body polls, he said.

The atmosphere in the country has changed and support for Rahul Gandhi's leadership was rising, he said, adding people believe only the Congress and the INDIA alliance can save the country.

It is clear as daylight the Congress and the INDIA bloc will win Assembly polls in all fives states (where the schedule was announced during the day), including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Mizoram is the fifth state.

He also said the discovery of a large quantity of drugs from a unit in Nashik was a serious issue and informed that the party will launch a 'Nashik Bachao' drive to save the youth from the perils of drugs.

Mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore was seized after a unit in Shindegaon MIDC was raided in Nashik last week. Twelve persons have been arrested in the operation that has been ongoing since early August.

Speaking about action against MLA Kunal Patil's cotton mill, Patole alleged the BJP was misusing power and those speaking against its government were being targeted.

The BJP's double standards are evident from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses some people of committing a scam worth Rs 70,000 crore and the same people are brought in as allies in two days.

The PM, during a rally in MP, had spoken about alleged corruption committed by the NCP. However, a few days later, a faction of NCP led by Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, which is supported by the BJP.