BJP losing ground in Tripura, says former CM Manik Sarkar

Agartala, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has been losing its ground in the northeastern state due to its failure to fulfill the promises made to the people before the 2018 Assembly elections.

The BJP, which had no MLA in the 60-member Assembly, registered a stunning victory in the 2018 Assembly elections by winning 36 seats alone and securing 51 per cent of the vote share, he said.

Sarkar added that the saffron party's vote share suffered in the 2023 elections, where it secured 39 per cent votes.

Addressing a CPI(M) rally in Gomati district's Udaipur, Sarkar said, "The BJP has been losing its ground in the state as it polled only 39 per cent vote share in the 2023 Assembly elections, down from 51 per cent votes in the 2018 elections." He added, "It shows they are losing people's hope and faith because of its failure to fulfill the promises. The state's socio-economic condition has been shattered during the past seven years of BJP rule. People are facing severe hardships to earn their livelihood." Alleging that the BJP is scared of people's sentiment, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged, "The saffron party got 22-25 per cent of votes by indulging in rigging during last year's Assembly elections. The voters in Udaipur could not cast their votes due to terror tactics." Sarkar urged the party leaders and workers to launch a massive movement against the failure of the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state.

"Don't wait for the 2028 Assembly elections. If you do this, people will not vote for the Left Front. The party leaders and workers must organise agitations on people's woes and oust the BJP government," he said.

In response to Sarkar's claims, BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit said the party has consolidated its position in the state's political spectrum by securing unprecedented victories in the Lok Sabha elections and panchayat elections.

"The BJP has not only won the Lok Sabha and panchayat elections massively, but it has also enrolled around 12 lakh members in the ongoing membership drive programme," Rakshit said. PTI PS MNB