BJP lost majority in both Houses, should learn building consensus: TMC's Saket Gokhale

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) For the first time in 10 years, the ruling BJP has lost the majority in both houses of Parliament, TMC MP Saket Gokhale pointed out on Tuesday and said the upcoming Budget Session is an opportunity for the Narendra Modi government to learn how to build consensus.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader also said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties is ready teach the ruling party how accountability works.

"For the first time in 10 years, BJP has lost majority in both Houses of Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha, even the NDA doesn't have a majority," Gokhale said in a post on X.

"Modi's arrogance has been crushed by INDIA. This Budget Session is a good opportunity for Modi and BJP to learn how to behave themselves and build consensus," he said.

"If not, INDIA will be ready to teach them how accountability works," Gokhale added.

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 226 and the majority mark is 113. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 86 MPs, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strength in the Upper House is 101. There are 19 vacancies currently.

The BJP won 240 seats in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, missing the majority mark of 272. The NDA's strength in the Lower House is 293.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from July 22.