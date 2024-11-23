BJP lost Vijaypur bypoll but its vote share has increased: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP may have lost the Vijaypur bypoll on Saturday but its vote share had increased.

In a huge blow to the ruling BJP, state minister Ramniwas Rawat lost to the Congress' Mukesh Malhotra by a margin of 7,364 votes in the Vijaypur assembly bypoll.

"Even though Rawat had to face defeat in Vijaypur, the party's votes have increased there. The BJP's double engine government in Madhya Pradesh will continue to take the state's journey of development forward. In the coming elections, the party will register a big victory in Vijaypur as well,: Yadav said.

The Congress had won Vijapur seat in the 2023 assembly elections by a margin of over 18,000, while it had come down to 7,000 now, he said.

Vijapur has been a Congress seat and won by the BJP only once in the history, he pointed out.

The BJP, however, won the bypoll in Budhni, a stronghold of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI ADU BNM