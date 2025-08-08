'BJP loudmouths tripping over each other to rubbish Rahul's claims': Cong's dig at Scindia

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hit back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi on his poll rigging claims, saying that only those "fattened" by the poll body's "vote chori" are terrified of an evidence-backed audit and will do anything to block a probe that could unmask them.

The opposition party said once it secures access to the machine-readable electoral rolls, their constituencies should be the first ones under the scanner.

Scindia on Friday slammed Gandhi for statements against the Election Commission and the country's economy and asserted it reflected the latter's "bankrupt mentality".

"Those who consider India's economy 'dead' and question our institutions like Election Commission, judiciary, armed forces show their bankrupt mentality," the Union minister said in Bhopal without naming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at Scindia, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress in 2020, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Only those fattened by the ECI's Vote Chori are terrified of an independent, evidence-backed audit and will do anything to block a probe that could unmask them." "So watch these BJP loudmouths who are tripping over each other to rubbish Rahul ji's claims without a shred of evidence. Once we secure access to the machine-readable electoral rolls, their constituencies should be the first ones under the scanner," Khera said on X.

In his remarks, Scindia said, "The Election Commission has established India's electoral process and India's democracy at the global level. But, they (Congress and Rahul Gandhi) always try to belittle our constitutional institutions by raising questions and seeking proof. The ECI is a constitutional body and it works with transparency to hold free and fair elections." India has established its credibility as the largest democracy in the world but the "Congress is trampling it", he claimed. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS