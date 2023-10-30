BJP made clear it will raise funds in 'conspiratorial' manner: P Chidambaram ahead of Electoral Bond hearing

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court set to commence hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the BJP has made its intentions clear that it will raise its funds from big corporates in an "opaque, secretive and conspiratorial manner."

The BJP hit back at Chidambaram for his remark, saying it is piteous that Congress opposes any attempts made to ensure a more transparent and democratic political funding system.

Chidambaram's attack on the BJP came after the Centre contended that the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties contributes to clean money.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court that citizens did not have the right to information regarding the source of funds under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "On the eve of the hearing of the Electoral Bonds case, the BJP has made its intentions clear. The BJP will raise its funds from big corporates in an opaque, secretive and conspiratorial manner."

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 30, 2023

The answer to this is transparent crowd-funding from small donors through recordable digital transactions, the former Union minister said.

"Let's see who wins: the Big corporates or the Small citizen who takes pride in contributing to a political party," Chidambaram said.

Tagging Chidambaram's post, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "You know what is truly amusing? The hypocrisy of your arguments. On the eve of the Electoral Bonds case hearing, you are trying to spin the narrative to fit your own agenda, but let us set the record straight, shall we?"

"True democracy is when small businesses and corporate donors have the freedom to donate to any party without the fear of backlash if a different party takes power," Malviya said.

He argued that the electoral bonds add an extra layer of transparency while ensuring that clean money enters the political funding stream.

"Unlike the completely opaque system of cash donations that you are so fond of, electoral bonds demand that donors disclose in their accounts the amount purchased. Every political party has to then declare these donations to the Election Commission," Malviya said in his response to Chidambaram.

"The BJP, through Electoral Bonds, is merely trying to ensure transparency, protect donor identities for the sake of unbiased contributions, and uphold the true spirit of democracy. It is a pity that Congress criticises and is inimical to any attempts made to ensure a more transparent and democratic political funding system," he said.

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence hearing from October 31 a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.

The scheme, notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in India. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is scheduled to take up the batch of four pleas including those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur and the CPI(M). The other members of the bench are justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.