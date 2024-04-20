BJP made unemployment fate of youth in 10 years: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has made unemployment the fate of the country's youth in 10 years, AIMIM president Asauddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.

Owaisi also attacked the BJP on a host of issues, including Uniform Civil Code (UCC), CAA, unemployment, India-China border issue and allegedly spreading hate.

"60 percent of this country's population is less than 40 years of age. Prime Minister Modi is destroying this demographic dividend," he said, addressing an election meeting here on Saturday night.

Modi says '400 paar' (above 400) but the price of petrol is '100 paar' (above Rs 100, per litre), he said.

BJP emphasizes on defeating him, Owaisi said, also referring to the allegations of poisoning in the death of UP's gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

"What benefit this country is getting by spreading hate. The country is getting weakened," he said.

Referring to a video in which BJP's LS candidate Madhavi Latha was allegedly seen shooting an imaginary arrow towards a place of worship, Owaisi asked if the BJP wants to trigger Hindu-Muslim hatred in the country.

BJP wants to destroy peace in Hyderabad, he alleged.

The video that had gone viral, appeared to have been shot on Wednesday during the Sri Ram Navami procession in the city.

In a post on 'X,' Madhavi Latha had said it has come to her notice that an incomplete video of her is being circulated in the media to create negativity.

"I would like to clarify that it's an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone's sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she said in the post.

Owaisi on Thursday, reacting to the video, came down heavily on the saffron party saying there is a threat to peace from BJP and RSS.

Owaisi is seeking re-election from Hyderabad LS seat for a fifth term. PTI SJR SJR SDP