BJP Mahila Morcha demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation over AAP leaders' arrest in liquor 'scam'

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday held demonstrations to demand the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of AAP leaders in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Advertisment

Carrying placards bearing slogans against the AAP and its national convenor Kejriwal, activists of the Mahila Morcha's Delhi unit held demonstrations at major intersections of the national capital.

Participating in the demonstrations at ITO and Rail Bhawan, Virendra Sachdeva, chief of the BJP's Delhi unit, said Kejriwal will also go to jail in the "scam".

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday took into custody Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh -- the second high-profile AAP leader arrested after Manish Sisodia -- in the case related to alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal is repeatedly saying in the media that the liquor scam case is false but till date he has not told why the new liquor policy was withdrawn if there was no scam in it as soon as an inquiry was announced," Sachdeva said.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 last year after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

In March, Sisodia -- the then deputy chief minister and the excise department in-charge -- was arrested by the ED in this connection.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Kamaljit Sehrawat, Mahila Morcha In-charge Lata Gupta, Co-in-charge Shyam Bala, general secretaries Priyal Bhardwaj, Sarita Tomar and Vaishali Poddar, Mahila Morcha office-bearers and women councillors also took part in the demonstrations. PTI VIT SZM