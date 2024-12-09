BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest in Thane against Raut for remarks on Ladki Bahin scheme

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP's Mahila Morcha held a protest in Thane on Monday against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for "derogatory" remarks about women in connection with the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Raut had said women's votes were brought by the ruling alliance in the recent assembly polls through the Rs 1500 monthly aid given under the scheme, the protesting leaders claimed.

As part of the protest, an effigy of Raut was hit with slippers and slogans were raised against him.

BJP Mahila Morcha leaders claimed Raut's remarks had insulted the dignity of women. PTI COR BNM