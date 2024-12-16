BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside Kejriwal's residence over 'Mahila Adalat'

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha, led by MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, staged a protest on Monday outside AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah Road here.

The demonstration opposed the inclusion of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal's former associate Vibhav Kumar on the AAP's Women's Court platform, an official statement said.

The protest comes as the AAP held a 'Mahila Adalat' event at the Thyagaraj Stadium earlier in the day.

Kejriwal claimed at the event that unlike the BJP, which does not treat women's safety as a priority, his government has fulfilled all its promises.

The event was also attended by the Samajwadi Party president.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of hypocrisy, the protestors demanded that Kejriwal expel individuals with "misogynistic mindset" from his party.

"If Arvind Kejriwal truly wishes to honour women in Delhi, he should first expel those with anti-women views from his own ranks," said Sehrawat.

She also criticised Kejriwal for promoting alcohol in the city which she claimed has disrupted family life.

"When husbands and sons return home intoxicated, the environment in households deteriorates. This is the Delhi that Kejriwal has created, yet he speaks about women's dignity," Sehrawat added.

She also questioned the moral standing of the AAP government in advocating for women's honour when the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) lacks a chairperson.

Joining her, Swaraj highlighted the rise in crimes against women in Punjab under the AAP government.

"Not a single rupee has reached the accounts of Punjab's sisters, yet Kejriwal continues to make empty promises about women's dignity," she said.

The protest saw participation from several BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, including state secretary Sona Kumari, general secretaries Priyal Bhardwaj and Vaishali Poddar, and Youth Morcha vice-president Jahnvi Gangwani, the statement said.

The BJP leaders accused Kejriwal of using women's issues as a political tool while failing to address critical concerns like safety and economic empowerment, it added.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year.

The AAP is vying for a third consecutive term and the BJP is aiming to return to power in Delhi after 25 years. PTI MHS AS AS