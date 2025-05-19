BJP Mahila Morcha takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' in Connaught Place

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Donning red outfits, scores of women marched in central Delhi's Connaught Place to the tunes of songs rousing patriotic emotions to laud the armed forces' success in Operation Sindoor.

Organised by the BJP's women's wing, the 'Sindoor Yatra' saw the participation of prominent figures, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, party MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

"Operation Sindoor is our nation's symbol and commitment. It is not a mission but a message to terrorists that if you cast an evil eye towards our daughters, the Indian armed forces will be there to protect them," Irani told reporters.

"We bow to those women whose husbands and sons are safeguarding our borders and ensuring our safety. We bow to the armed forces. Our Prime Minister took a vow that he won't let the country break or kowtow," she added.

CM Gupta said that through Operation Sindoor, the armed forces protected the dignity of the women of this country.

She emphasised that the 'Sindoor Yatra' is far more than just a ceremonial event. It is a powerful and heartfelt tribute from the women of the nation to our armed forces, the chief minister said.

Through Operation Sindoor, India's brave soldiers have valiantly safeguarded the honour and pride of the country's daughters and sisters, an achievement that fills the entire nation with pride, Gupta said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government and armed forces launched a bold and decisive strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, successfully dismantling every terrorist base.

"On behalf of all the women of India, I offer my heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces, bow in respect, and salute their unmatched bravery," she added.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said members of the outfit were organising "Sindoor Yatras" across the country. "In every district and city, women are taking to the streets carrying the tricolour, symbolising the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers," she said.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on May 7 at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base.

The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the execution-style killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the operation, according to the Indian military. PTI SLB NSD NSD