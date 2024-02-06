BJP Mahila Morcha to protest in Bengal assembly on Feb 7 over 'lack' of safety for women

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha will hold demonstrations inside the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday over an alleged spurt in cases of atrocities on women, a party leader said.

Mohila Morcha state president and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul said the party’s women MLAs will stage protests inside the House, flagging “numerous incidents” of crime against women in the past 10 days.

“We want Mamata Banerjee to take note of the worsening situation in the state, where lives and safety of women are under increasing danger,” Paul told reporters here.

“We demand a response from the CM, who is also in charge of the home department, as women of the state are apprehensive about their safety and security,” she said.

To a question, Paul later told PTI that Banerjee should speak on the matter either in the House or issue a statement.

The Mahila Morcha workers will also display black flags at the gate of the assembly on Wednesday as part of the protests, she added. PTI SUS RBT