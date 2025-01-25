BJP maintains dominance in Uttarakhand urban local body polls

Dehradun: The BJP on Saturday maintained its dominance in urban local body polls in Uttarakhand, with the ruling party's candidates winning 22 civic bodies and leading in nine.

The Congress claimed wins in 15 local bodies and Independents 13, State Election Commission officials said.

The Congress was leading in six local bodies, Independents in 10, and the Bahujan Samaj Party in two, they said.

Of the 100 urban local bodies that went to the polls on Thursday, results of 50 have been declared and the trends of 27 made available.

Counting of votes is still in progress.

BJP mayoral candidate for Dehradun Saurabh Thapliyal was ahead of his Congress rival Virendra Singh Pokhriyal.

The BJP's Shambhu Paswan was leading his Independent rival Dinesh Chandra in the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation.

The saffron party's Asha Upadhyay was trailing Independent candidate Aarti Bhandari in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

In the Almora Municipal Corporation, BJP candidate Ajay Verma was ahead of the Congress' Bhairav Goswami.

In the Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation, Congress candidate Lalit Joshi was leading the BJP's Gajraj Singh Bisht.

BJP candidate Kiran Jaisal was leading the Congress' Amresh Devi Baliyan in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation.

Polling to 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats in Uttarakhand was held by ballot on Thursday with 65.4 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.

A total of 5,405 candidates, including 72 running for 11 posts of mayor, 445 for municipal council chairperson and 4,888 for municipal councillors and members, were in the fray.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the winning BJP candidates and said the party would execute the concept of clean and green cities by putting in place a robust garbage disposal system through the urban local bodies.