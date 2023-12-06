BJP makes false promises before every election: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of being the country’s biggest pickpocket who bluff voters before every election.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for north Bengal, she said central probe agencies frequently visit the state to get "political food" for the saffron party.

"They (BJP) are the biggest pickpockets in the country and people have suffered a lot because of this. Their promises to transfer Rs 15 lakh to each person's account, followed by demonetisation, and then suddenly stopping free ration during the pandemic have caused a lot of trouble," Banerjee said.

She questioned the Centre for not disbursing MNREGA dues to West Bengal.

Advertisment

"Has the Union rural development department (ministry) taken any action against Uttar Pradesh which has the maximum number of fake job cards? Instead, they have given them funds. My question is why dues to West Bengal have been stopped? This is not right," Banerjee said.

On Union Minister Giriraj Singh's advice to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the dues, the CM said she has met the prime minister thrice and has sought time for another appointment.

"I have heard what Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said about the dues in Parliament. For your information, I met the PM thrice. I have requested the PM for another meet," she said.

Advertisment

The TMC supremo also said the party is planning to organise another 'Delhi Chalo' programme and has sought permission from Delhi Police for it.

On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin skipping the INDIA bloc meeting, Banerjee referred to the present situation in the cyclone-hit southern state.

Banerjee told reporters that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called her on Monday for Wednesday's INDIA bloc meet but she informed him about her inability to attend it because of prior engagements.

Advertisment

"Day before yesterday, Rahulji (Gandhi) called me and told me about the meeting. I said nobody told me about the December 6 meeting earlier. I also had prior engagements. CMs need to be told at least seven to 10 days ahead. We will be meeting shortly or whenever they decide," she said.

Talking about central agency teams conducting raids in different districts of West Bengal, the CM alleged that they are coming to give "political food" to the BJP.

"They have already sent 107 teams. They are the biggest pickpocket and that is the reason people are suffering. They are coming to give 'political food' to BJP workers," she said. PTI SCH MNB