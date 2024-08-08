BJP makes manifesto committee for J-K

Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday announced the formation of a committee which would reach out to the people in Kashmir to get their feedback for the framing of its manifesto.

"The announcement for the assembly elections in J-K is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. They will decide when to hold the polls, But, as a political party, we have to be ready and we are making preparations for that," general secretary of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, Sunil Sharma, told reporters here.

He said the BJP has constituted a 12-member party manifesto committee, headed by former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K Nirmal Singh, that would reach out to people across districts for feedback.

"We will know the issues of the people and then resolve those issues after forming the government," Sharma said.

The BJP leader said the party has formed one team each for central Kashmir, north Kashmir, and south Kashmir.

"We will compile a report based on those issues and deliberations which would then be sent to Delhi and give that a shape of the party manifesto. The party has also dedicated a toll-free number and an e-mail address for the people who want to reach out to the party," he said. PTI SSB VN VN VN