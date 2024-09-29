BJP making all efforts to derail alliance in J-K: Pilot

Udhampur, Sep 29 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of making every possible effort to derail the Congress-National Conference alliance, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the high voter turnout in two phases in Jammu and Kashmir "benefitted" the alliance.

Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress would win a two-thirds majority in Haryana.

"The BJP has realised that an alliance government of the National Conference and Congress is going to be formed here, which is why they raise pointless issues. They are making every effort to ensure that this alliance fails," Pilot told reporters here.

Pilot, who hit the campaign trail in support of the party candidate in the Udhampur constituency, said the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir will work in favour of the Congress-National Conference alliance.

"The high voter turnout benefits us. People want change and are fed up with the BJP. I believe our alliance will secure a clear majority. I want the elections to be held based on real issues," Pilot said while addressing a gathering in Udhampur.

Pilot said the BJP has recognised the "inevitability" of a National Conference-Congress alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why they are resorting to raising "trivial and baseless" issues.

Pilot criticised the BJP’s "10-year rule" in the region, including the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) regime.

"In these 10 years, what has the BJP given to Jammu and Kashmir? Only hardships," he said, adding that the most significant blow was the stripping of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and "dignity".

"The people of the region are eager for change, and a decision has already been made to oust the current administration," he said.

He emphasised the people of Jammu division, in particular, are demanding change and will back the alliance to form the next government. “People across the country are disillusioned with the BJP and are yearning for change. This sentiment is strong in Jammu and Kashmir as well, and it will soon become a reality,” Pilot said.

Claiming growing support for the Congress nationwide, Pilot said, “All eyes are on the Congress, and people want transformation. The opposition's voice is being stifled, both here and across the country, with the administration colluding with the BJP.” He alleged delays in programmes organised by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, citing "excuses" such as the denial of permissions and other bureaucratic hurdles.

“Attempts are being made, both behind the scenes and in the open, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir will fail these efforts and ensure the alliance forms the government.” Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled address public rallies in Billawara and Bishnah constituencies of Jammu region late in afternoon.

She failed to visit Billawar, where she was to seek support for former minister and party candidate Dr Manohar Lal, after her helicopter could not land there.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who was also scheduled to address rallies in Chhamb and Ramgarh constituencies of Jammu region, failed to make it to the rally spots after his chopper developed snag on Friday.

Pilot predicted victory for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections. "In the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress will win more seats than ever before. We will win around 70 seats," he claimed. PTI AB AB MNK MNK