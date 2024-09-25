BJP making failed attempts to defame Rahul Gandhi: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was making failed attempts to defame Rahul Gandhi.

This comes as Chittorgarh BJP MP CP Joshi wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker requesting to cancel Gandhi's passport. Joshi criticised Gandhi for making statements abroad that he deemed inappropriate for a responsible Indian citizen.

In a post on X, Gehlot described Joshi's letter as 'ridiculous and mischievous'.

Gehlot posted on X and said, "MP CP Joshi's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not only ridiculous but also mischievous. What Rahul Gandhi said about the Sikh community and the Dalit class in America has been presented in a distorted manner." Gehlot said that the people of the country had listened to what Rahul Gandhi had said in the USA and there is nothing wrong with it that the BJP is trying to present.

Gehlot said, "The BJP is only making a failed attempt to defame Rahul Gandhi." He said that Gandhi is the voice of every section of the country including youth, farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities and it is his duty to present their sentiments before the world. PTI AG HIG