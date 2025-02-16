BJP making record of victories under PM Modi’s leadership: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is continuously making a record of victories, while on the other hand, the Congress is busy making a record of defeats.

Naqvi told reporters here that for the first time after Independence, a non-Congress government at the Centre has been successfully carrying forward the journey of good governance in its third consecutive term without the support of the Congress or the remote control of the "family".

"That's why they (Congress) are unable to accept and respect the people's mandate," he said.

"Modi phobia has made the Congress a non-performing party and the dynasty a non-productive family," he asserted.

Alleging that the Congress' 'feudal arrogance' has been shattered, the former union minister further said the grand old party's support base is on the ventilator.