BJP manifesto for Bhiwandi promises road concretisation, 200 e-buses, grand textile building

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for the January 15 Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation polls, promising to make the area, known for its powerloom sector, into a "modern, safe, clean, and employment-oriented city".

The manifesto, on the theme 'Developed Bhiwandi for Developed India', was released by the party's state general secretary Madhavi Naik at a rally on Thursday.

It promises cement concretisation of all major roads, addition of 200 electric buses, speedy commencement of Metro rail line 5 (Bhiwandi to Thane) and implementation of cluster development as well as slum rehabilitation schemes.

The party said it will establish a grand textile building and also bring in special schemes for women employed in the pearl sector.

Every household will get adequate water supply, while civic schools will be made "high tech digital", the manifesto said.

The manifesto also outlines a drive to plant one lakhs and deployment of anti-smog guns to improve air quality. PTI COR BNM