BJP manifesto for Maharashtra a combination of economic growth and social welfare

New Delhi: The manifesto release by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections of 2024 has focused on comprehensive development and welfare across various sectors. This manifesto aims to uplift the grassroots population through multiple targeted initiatives.

Economic Empowerment for Women and Farmers

Central to the BJP's pledges is an economic empowerment scheme for women, promising an annual direct benefit transfer of Rs 25,000 into the account of each woman. This initiative underscores the party's commitment to gender financial inclusion. Parallelly, the agricultural sector receives attention with the Kisan Samman Yojana, where farmers are promised an increase in annual aid from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, aimed at supporting their livelihood and agricultural activities.

Support for Senior Citizens and Students

The manifesto also focuses on the elderly by proposing a monthly pension of Rs 2,100, which totals to about Rs 25,000 annually. This move is designed to ensure financial security for the senior citizens of Maharashtra. For students, particularly those from economically weaker sections, the BJP has committed to providing a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to one lakh students, fostering educational opportunities and easing financial burdens on their families.

Rural Infrastructure and Development

Rural development is another major thrust area. The BJP plans to construct water roads in 45,000 villages, enhancing connectivity and communication facilities which are crucial for rural growth. Additionally, grassroots workers like those from Anganwadi and Asha, pivotal in rural health and child care, are promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, recognizing their invaluable service.

Energy Initiatives and Economic Vision

In the realm of energy, the BJP has already waived off agricultural electricity pump bills and aims to reduce future electricity costs by 30%, with a significant focus on solar energy adoption. The party's vision extends to positioning Maharashtra as a trillion-dollar economy by 2029, with "Vision Maharashtra 2029" to be detailed within 100 days post-election. This includes leveraging technology for economic growth through initiatives like "Make in Maharashtra," utilizing AI to connect major cities.

Agricultural and Industrial Support

Farmers are further supported with a guaranteed price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybeans, alongside tax concessions on agricultural inputs like fertilizers. The manifesto also envisages economic empowerment for women through a Rs 1,000 crore revolving fund aimed at self-help groups, planning to make 50 lakh women financially independent over three years.

Education, Health, and Technology

Education receives a tech-forward approach with robotics and AI training in government schools under programs like Maharathi and Atal Tinkrig Lab. Health initiatives include the issuance of Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Cards and annual health check-ups for both youth and seniors. The BJP also plans to undertake a skill census to align education with industry needs, promoting employment.

Social Justice and Environmental Conservation

The manifesto addresses social issues by promising laws against forced religious conversions and using technology to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, especially relevant in regions like Maharashtra with significant wildlife interaction.

Political and Social Commitments

The BJP's document also touches upon cultural preservation by planning conservation efforts for historical forts and enhancing welfare for senior citizens through Aadhaar-enabled services in hospitals, aiming for a more inclusive healthcare system.