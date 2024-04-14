BJP manifesto fulfils aspirations of every Indian: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the BJP manifesto fulfils the aspirations of every Indian and builds a pathway to a developed nation.

He exuded confidence that riding on the back of the manifesto, the BJP will return to power with a "stable and decisive" government.

"Our #SankalpPatra2024 provides a comprehensive list of #ModiGuarantees that fulfils the aspirations of every Indian, builds a clear pathway to Viksit Bharat and shall build upon the exceptional governance track record of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji over the last 10 years," Sarma said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India's 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years. PTI TR BDC